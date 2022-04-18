STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An illuminating view of the past 

We visit one of the city’s iconic 16th Century heritage parks to witness its beauty after dark

Published: 18th April 2022

Images of Sunder Nursery—the heritage park, which was open till 6pm, now remains open till 10pm—after dark | (1 & 2) DR THAIHAMDAO HAFLONGBAR ; (3 & 4) AGA KHAN TRUST FOR CULTURE

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

On turning right from the beautifully lit up Sabz Burj located at the intersection of Mathura Road and Lodhi Road, we found ourselves on a rather quiet road that led us to one of the most visited spaces in the city—the Sunder Nursery. It was about 8:30 pm and the compound was empty. The Sunderwala Burj, a 16th Century Mughal tomb, glistened at a distance.

The recent announcement that Sunder Nursery will stay open till 10:00 pm—it previously remained open till 6:00 pm—has set the scene for Delhiites to explore this UNESCO World Heritage site in a more intimate setting. The scorching heat in the city during the day keeps locals away from outdoor spaces. But once the sun sets and the weather becomes cooler, gardens such as Sunder Nursery offer a tranquil space away from the busy city. Talking about the change in timings, Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, shared, “I think it was an obvious thing to do. It is very hot during the day and there was a lot of demand to switch on the lamps. We have installed lights, CCTV cameras, and increased the number of guards to make it a happy space for a visit post 6 o’clock.”

Family get-togethers return
During winters, Sunder Nursery turns into a go-to spot for city dwellers who picnic under the warm sun, seeking to break away from the bone-chilling winter. The same may feel impossible during summers, but the current change in timings reverses that. Ashna Grover and her family of six—they reside in Rani Bagh—visited Sunder Nursery on Sunday evening to indulge in a family pot luck and play with their pets in the open. “This place is neat, peaceful, and  dog-friendly zone,” shared Grover. “It is great to be here in the evenings, to see how these monuments light up,’’ she added.

Outside the Sunderwala Mahal, a square-shaped tomb of the Mughal era, stood the Banswals and the Chhilwars from Paschim Vihar. “When you have beautiful people around you and an even beautiful setting, how can you not have fun?,” commented Lalit Banswal. His cheeky comment made the rest of his family laugh. Even though the clock struck 8:30pm, the Banswals—still folding mats and re-assembling their belongings—did not seem in a hurry to leave the premises. “We wanted to see the lighting during the evening at this place. The view is beautiful,” added Poonam Banswal.

Explore the nightscape 
The lamps installed equidistantly at Sunder Nursery add to its scenic beauty but would, earlier, often stir up one’s curiosity as well. “I have been coming to Sunder Nursery for a long time now. I would usually come during the day and I look at these lampposts and think they would be built for a purpose,” mentioned Raghav Katyal from South Delhi. With the park opening post dark, citizens now have a chance to witness Sunder Nursery in its full glory.

The lit monuments coupled with the green surroundings are a treat to look at. “What is great is to be able to experience this place in the evening, when the crowd has thinned out and the heat is not as much as it is during the day,” added Katyal. This space also proves to be a bliss for photographers looking to capture Delhi’s nightscape. Moreover, the Fab Cafe located within the premises has become a preferred spot for many looking to have dinner in an isolated setting.

Safety still paramount
Often, safety is a major concern that comes to one’s mind while visiting monuments at night. This concern goes to rest at Sunder Nursery. The garden is under constant security by guards placed at various spots. We also had a word with Ashish Shekhawat, a caretaker at one of the eateries in the premises. “It seems like a lot of people don’t know that the nursery is open till late. We do get people at night but I’m sure as more people come to know, we’ll see crowds the way we do in the day,” he concluded.

