Blazing summer

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

As Delhi inches towards the dog days of summer, so do the flames, adding to the pollution in the capital already grappling with heat and dust. Delhi witnessing recurring fire incidents has been the same story for many years. In the past one-and-a-half months, eight serious fire outbreaks have already been reported in the capital, besides the 100-odd daily incidents.

TMS takes a look at the eight major incidents, the reasons that caused the blazes and what have been the challenges for the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to contain such incidents. In most cases, the reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Kathputli colony (Anand Parbat area)

At least 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi’s Kathputli Colony in the afternoon of April 12. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames. Though there was no casualty, six firemen were injured while trying to put out the flames.

Ram Lal Anand College

Another fire was reported at Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi University’s South Campus on April 12. It started in the college auditorium and furniture and some articles kept inside the building were destroyed. Police suspect the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. The building was completely gutted in the incident.

Peera Garhi

On April 10, a fire broke out in a banquet hall near Peera Garhi Chowk. A call about the blaze at Maidens Crown banquet hall was received around 11 am and seven fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported but there was damage to the property.

Ghazipur landfill

In this year’s first such incident at the Ghazipur landfill, a massive fire broke out on March 28. According to fire officials, a massive cloud of smoke enveloped Ghazipur and adjoining areas. A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported but it contributed massively to air pollution.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar said the fire was caused by “high temperature”. Twenty-two bulldozers were deployed to help the fire officials douse the flames. The fire continued even after 24 hours of the start of the incident. A total of 90 firefighters were on duty to control the fire.

charred remains of the Maiden Crown

Banquet Hall | FILE

Azad Market

On April 9, at Azad Market, a fire and subsequent cylinder blasts razed three buildings – three-storey structures housing nearly a dozen shops – and also affected a residential building across the road. The occupants cleared their homes and rushed out to the lanes after the blaze spread to a godown and offices on the ground and first floors.

The blasts also caused cracks in a few adjacent buildings housing shops, with a fire department official saying that two buildings adjacent to the collapsed structures were badly damaged. Five fire tenders were brought in to douse the flames, with teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force working along with firefighters.

Gokulpuri

Seven people, including three minors and a pregnant woman died in a massive fire that gutted over 30 shanties in Northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri on the early hours of March 12. It took 13 fire tenders more than four hours to bring the blaze under control, which left behind a trail of charred bodies and complete destruction of the homes of scores of labourers. According to fire officials, the reason for the fire could not be ascertained.

Punjabi Bagh

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on April 14. Three fire tenders were rushed to the Troy Lounge and Bar on Club Road. As the fire continued to rage, nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later. No casualties were reported.

Okhla

An AC compressor exploded in Waffle Mania restaurant on April 15, resulting in fire. Thirteen people were injured, of whom a mechanic later succumbed to injuries. According to a passerby, the blast was so strong that a person was thrown out of the basement.

Challenges faced by Delhi Fire Service

According to the fire service officials, a major challenge for the firefighters is when the blazes are reported in congested, narrow lanes like those in Old Delhi or remote areas and also when such incidents are reported in factories and godowns.

Explaining the reasons, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said, “Sometimes there is no proper road to reach the location. In places like Old Delhi or Gokulpuri, fire tenders have to stand at a distance and lay down the hose for over 150 m and sometimes for even a kilometre to approach the exact fire spot. All shanties are in places where there are no proper and wide roads. How can fire tenders reach in time? People often complain we are late, but when the approach road is congested, it delays the whole thing. Parking the vehicle at the right place and then laying the hose takes some time.”

Garg said that this year, Delhi received the highest budget for the fire services --- Rs 600 crore. “This is the highest budget any state has ever received in India. We will utilise this amount in buying modern tech and equipment for firefighting. Currently there is no shortage of staff in our services. There are sanctioned posts. We are in a process to fill up 500 posts. Currently we have 2,800 firefighters.”

Garg said the fire department receives 150-160 calls every day in this season, which increases in the peak summer of June and July. “In winter, we get over 50 calls on a daily basis,” he said.

DFS manta to avoid disasters

Ensuring easy movement of fire-fighting vehicles/equipment within JJ clusters, which will also serve the purpose of breaking the continuity of the path for fire to travel.

Supply of electricity through underground cables and regulating electrical installations to avoid the loose connection/jumpers

Prevention of business activities in the JJ clusters

Using non-combustible material for construction of jhuggis and prohibiting the use of PVC/plastic in construction of jhuggis

Periodic inspection of the JJ clusters by slum wing of MCD

Adoption of a JJ cluster by NGOs/voluntary organisations

Development of a system to collect PVC/plastic and other combustible materials for the rag-pickers centrally and disposal thereof

Formation of in-house watch-and-ward parties with the help of local police and imparting of training in first-aid fire-fighting appliances

Conduct of public awareness programs for the fire prevention activities through print and electronic media

Summer action plan of fire dept

Women firefighters: Delhi Fire Services is planning to train women and girls from slum areas in fire safety. The fire department has tied up with NGOs to mobilise women for the training sessions. DFS will teach women on how to prevent fires, how to escape unhurt and how to help avert panic among people after a fire breaks out.

Leave Restrictions: In order to ensure maximum availability of manpower, the leaves of all staff have been restricted. The leaves will be sanctioned by the HoD at headquarters level and divisional officers at division level.

Maintenance of vehicles/equipment: All the vehicles/equipment have been overhauled and kept in ready mode for deployment. For the first time, maintenance contract has been given to authorised agencies so as the breakdown of the vehicles/equipment can be reduced.

Restriction of standby services on payment: The provision of fire tenders for standby service on payment has been restricted, so as to ensure maximum number of such vehicles is available for fighting blazes

Special arrangements for crop protection: Outpost fire stations such as Narela and Khera Dabur have been strengthened and sensitised to deal with crop fires

Public awareness and sensitisation: Each fire station shall educate the public about the steps taken to prevent the outbreak of fires and subsequent mitigation

Boosting manpower

Nearly, 40 radio telephone operators and 21 fire operators were trained at Fire Safety Management Academy and have joined Delhi Fire Services.

Recruitment for 769 vacant posts of fire operators has been taken up with Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. The written and physical tests have been conducted and the driving test shall be conducted soon. Till such time, 500 fire operators have been taken on outsourced basis.

Eight retired fire officers have been engaged as consultants in Delhi Fire Services for the first

time ever

Sprucing up fire-fighting with tech

Number of disaster vans to be increased. Two more snorkels to be added for firefighting. A truck with a snorkel ladder is an effective fire-fighting facility which has a self-contained breathing apparatus, ventilating equipment, first aid kits, and hydraulic rescue tools besides a collapsible telescopic ladder. Two firefighting robots to be inducted. These robots will be remote-controlled. They’ll be able to throw water at a distance at difficult spots and also will be capable of climbing the stairs. Multi-articulated arms (snake arms), which can move zigzag like a snake through narrow lanes or even grilled windows and rotate at 360 degrees, will attend to fire incidents in Delhi. Four such arms will be inducted by September this year.

Despite facing several challenges, Delhi Fire Service is taking all measures to minimise the loss of property and lives as there has been a series of blazes with the onset of summer. Ifah Mufti spoke with DFS officials to present what are the strategies be it boosting equipment or taking help of locals in place for the city