A liberating space

The problems faced by the transgender community across the world are not unknown to anyone. From experiencing discrimination on an everyday basis to facing financial problems, this community often treads a challenging path to achieve success. It is, therefore, important for society to create opportunities for members of the trans community so they can live a life of dignity they deserve.

Adopting a sensitive yet tactful approach to uplift transgender people residing in Delhi, the Enactus team of Ramjas College, North Campus, has initiated Project TransCreations. Launched in 2017, this Project—it is currently managed by three project directors—has adopted a dual measure for the overall empowerment of the trans community.

“Through our Project, we are trying to focus on creating social and financial inclusivity for trans people. We also seek to sensitise others about the entire queer community through a number of channels,” shares Shatakshi Mehrotra (20), project director, Project TransCreations.

Opening up opportunities

While researching on ways to help transgender people, the Enactus team conducted a number of need-assessment surveys to narrow down the best possible sector that will benefit this community.

Following a series of surveys and interviews, the team realised that most individuals were inclined towards working in the beauty and personal healthcare space. This is how the team came up with the idea to open trans-led beauty salons across Delhi and NCR.

Under the Project, the team has opened four salons in the city—Khawahish Beauty Parlour, which is set up at the office of Basera NGO in Noida; Vibgyor Beauty Salon at the Shape India office in Peeragarhi; Bold Beauty Salon in Janakpuri at Mitra Trust’s office; and Saloni Beauty Parlour in Sultanpuri that has been established with the help ofAarohan NGO.

The team also received funds and grants from organisations such as Godrej and KPMG, which helped them set up these parlours. Moreover, the Godrej Salon Initiative provided necessary training to the salon professionals. “We have adopted the Training of Trainers (ToT) framework to ensure a sustainable chain of LGBTQIA+ Pro-businesses around the country,” adds Mehrotra.

These parlours have transformed 12 individuals into entrepreneurs. “We opened right before the pandemic. The Enactus team helped us a lot with setting up the parlour and at its inauguration. In fact, they even distributed pamphlets at the time of the opening. We are still looking forward to more customers visiting us because that will also help us improve our services,” shares Ram Prakash/Elena (31) who works at Saloni Beauty Parlour.

A growth-oriented space

To take forward this project, the Enactus team has also launched Transcit.org, a virtual platform that aids in establishing and listing LGBTQIA+ business and job listings across the country. Launched in June 2021, this digital platform is a repository of company listings from gender-inclusive organisations across India and provides opportunities to members of the community.

Over the years, the team has also organised other initiatives to create awareness about the plight of this community. “As a part of the project, we conducted a 21-Day ally challenge. When we spoke to the community members, we really felt connected to our cause,” concluded Vrinda Luthra, project director.

