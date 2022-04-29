'Once was CM of Delhi who stretched from his head to belly': Shashi Tharoor's poem on 'mannerless' row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at the BJP and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with a poem over the Delhi Chief Minister's "mannerless" posture row.

The BJP had criticised Kejriwal on Wednesday over his "mannerless" posture during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid situation in the country and questioned whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting.

Tagging a media report on the BJP's criticism of Kejriwal, Tharoor shared a poem – "There once was a CM of Delhi who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation revealed his pandiculation so BJP frothed & quivered like jelly!" Tweeting a video of Modi's interaction with chief ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism."

In the video, Kejriwal was seen sitting in a relaxed manner with his hands behind his head.

Asking whether this is how a chief minister should behave at an important meeting, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had wondered whether Kejriwal was "bored or mannerless or both" The virtual meeting of the prime minister with the chief ministers was convened to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.