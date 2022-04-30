STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU set to fill void in technology streams

After DTU and NSIT were given separate status a few years back, university had no technology course to offer

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi University (DU) will soon have its separate campus to offer three Biotechnology programmes under the faculty of technology.  Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) gave an approval to the proposal.

Delhi University’s Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said it was one of the goals set for the centenary year, starting May 1, 2022. Singh said, “Till now, the faculty of technology did not have any course to offer after the engineering colleges including Delhi Technical University (DTU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSIT) were given a separate university status. Now, we want our own building and offer three courses under it.”

Earlier, DTU and NSIT were under the central University of Delhi. However, DTU was given a separate status in 2009, whereas, NSIT was given the status in 2018. Thus, DU was left with no technology course.
He added, “We submitted the proposal to the UGC in 2021 following which a committee was constituted to look into it. Now, the UGC approved it but it still needs the nod from the expenditure department of the ministry.”

As per the plans, the new campus will offer three courses including Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and Electrical Engineering. According to the sources, the varsity released a notification in November 2021, announcing the constitution of the committee in this regard.

The notification read, “To encourage holistic, multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach in education in line with the central theme of the National Education Policy 2020, the University of Delhi has constituted a committee to deliberate upon the establishment of departments under the Faculty of Technology in the emerging ideas of engineering and technology.”

