Delhi Metro Rail Corporation organises exhibition on 'Partition Remembrance Day'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Wednesday launched a theme-based exhibition on ‘Partition Remembrance Day’ at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The exhibition was formally inaugurated today at 11 am by Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC in the presence of DMRC’s Directors and senior citizens.

The exhibition has been set up as per the directions of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of the partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of the human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of many.

According to a poster on the exhibition, shared on the website of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, "The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and human migration. It is the story in which millions sought new homes in environments that were alien and restive."

"About six million non-Muslims moved out of what had become West Pakistan and another 6.5 million Muslims moved out from the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc., into West Pakistan. In the east, an estimated 2 million non-Muslims moved out of East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950, another 2 million non-Muslims moved into West Bengal (India). It is estimated that about one million Muslims had moved out of Bengal," the poster said.

To showcase the sufferings of the partition-affected people, an exhibition has been curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). This exhibition, in English and Hindi, is also available in digital format at the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav website.

The exhibition will be open for visitors from August 10 2022 to August 14, 2022. A similar exhibition has been set up at Kashmere Gate Metro station as well. In this year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, when the nation completes 75 years of independence, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed throughout the country.

Delhi Metro to make additional arrangements for Raksha Bandhan

In a bid to make adequate preparations for the expected increase in the rush of passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is making additional arrangements to ensure smooth travel of commuters, officials said. On the day of the festival, the DMRC will deploy 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers, according to a statement by the corporation. In addition to this, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9. The Delhi Metro has traditionally registered a high number of passenger journeys on Raksha Bandhan, as a lot of people use the service to visit their relatives, the DMRC said. Meanwhile, the UP government also announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the service will be available in government buses for women from midnight of August 10 till midnight on August 12.

