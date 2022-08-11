Delhi's Noida Metro gets 40,000 single-day rides

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida-Greater Noida metro on August 8 achieved a new single-day ridership record, clocking 40,295 passengers, officials said. The number is the highest since this metro started operations in January 2019, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials said.

"On Monday, 40,295 passengers travelled on the Aqua Line. The second highest single-day ridership so far was 39,451 on September 19, 2019," NMRC’s managing director Ritu Maheshwari said. The metro, which connects the twin towns of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the national capital, has been witnessing an upward trend in ridership over the past few months. The daily average ridership in March this year was 23,266, while it was 26,162 in April, 29,089 in May, 30,366 in June and 32,202 in July, according to NMRC data. Maheshwari said the NMRC is taking various efforts to provide better services to commuters.

"Recently, the NMRC has floated an expression of interest for providing last-mile connectivity to the passengers. The last date for EoI submission is August 18," she said. A foot over-bridge to connect the Sector 51 (Aqua Line) and Sector 52 (Blue Line) metro stations is also in the offing.

"The call for tenders for the FoB between Sector-51 (NMRC) and Sector-52 (DMRC) is expected to be launched soon," Maheshwari said. The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Sector 51 of Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019.

NEW DELHI: The Noida-Greater Noida metro on August 8 achieved a new single-day ridership record, clocking 40,295 passengers, officials said. The number is the highest since this metro started operations in January 2019, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials said. "On Monday, 40,295 passengers travelled on the Aqua Line. The second highest single-day ridership so far was 39,451 on September 19, 2019," NMRC’s managing director Ritu Maheshwari said. The metro, which connects the twin towns of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, adjoining the national capital, has been witnessing an upward trend in ridership over the past few months. The daily average ridership in March this year was 23,266, while it was 26,162 in April, 29,089 in May, 30,366 in June and 32,202 in July, according to NMRC data. Maheshwari said the NMRC is taking various efforts to provide better services to commuters. "Recently, the NMRC has floated an expression of interest for providing last-mile connectivity to the passengers. The last date for EoI submission is August 18," she said. A foot over-bridge to connect the Sector 51 (Aqua Line) and Sector 52 (Blue Line) metro stations is also in the offing. "The call for tenders for the FoB between Sector-51 (NMRC) and Sector-52 (DMRC) is expected to be launched soon," Maheshwari said. The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Sector 51 of Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and opened for public in January 2019.