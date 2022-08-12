Government to beautify Josip Broz Tito Marg; project to cost Rs 12 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government is all set- to strengthen and beautify the Josip Broz Tito Marg (BRT Road) between the Defence Colony and the Chirag Delhi flyovers. The project worth Rs 12.08 crore for the same was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio.

Under the project, the PWD has been directed to ensure strengthening of 3.45 km-road stretch between the two flyovers, maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes on the entire stretch, and other allied works such as lane-marking, whitewashing of parapet walls/railings etc.

“The Kejriwal government is determined to provide hassle-free commuting experience to all the commuters of Delhi and ensure road safety. For this, assessment of various important roads has been taken up by the PWD. As per the findings of the assessment, the government is approving funds for strengthening and makeover of roads,” Sisodia said.

The Josip Broz Tito Marg is used heavily by commercial as well as private vehicles, Sisodia said. Due to the increased vehicular load on the road, there have been reports that it requires immediate attention.

The entire 3.45-km road length as well as 0.87 km of service road will be covered under the project.

“The PWD is following the global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer. The government is working round the clock to ensure that commuters of Delhi get a smooth ride and walking experience on city roads. This will help decongest city roads, decrease the travel time of the commuters and save energy,” the minister said.

He directed the officials to ensure the completion of work within the stipulated time, without any inconvenience to the commuters.

Makeover roadmap

Strengthening of road stretch between Defence Colony and Chirag Delhi flyovers

Comprehensive maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes

Allied works such as lane marking, whitewashing of parapet walls/railing etc

Development of greenery on the central verge and either side of the road

Maintenance of road aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways, LED lights etc

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government is all set- to strengthen and beautify the Josip Broz Tito Marg (BRT Road) between the Defence Colony and the Chirag Delhi flyovers. The project worth Rs 12.08 crore for the same was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio. Under the project, the PWD has been directed to ensure strengthening of 3.45 km-road stretch between the two flyovers, maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes on the entire stretch, and other allied works such as lane-marking, whitewashing of parapet walls/railings etc. “The Kejriwal government is determined to provide hassle-free commuting experience to all the commuters of Delhi and ensure road safety. For this, assessment of various important roads has been taken up by the PWD. As per the findings of the assessment, the government is approving funds for strengthening and makeover of roads,” Sisodia said. The Josip Broz Tito Marg is used heavily by commercial as well as private vehicles, Sisodia said. Due to the increased vehicular load on the road, there have been reports that it requires immediate attention. The entire 3.45-km road length as well as 0.87 km of service road will be covered under the project. “The PWD is following the global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer. The government is working round the clock to ensure that commuters of Delhi get a smooth ride and walking experience on city roads. This will help decongest city roads, decrease the travel time of the commuters and save energy,” the minister said. He directed the officials to ensure the completion of work within the stipulated time, without any inconvenience to the commuters. Makeover roadmap Strengthening of road stretch between Defence Colony and Chirag Delhi flyovers Comprehensive maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges, and service lanes Allied works such as lane marking, whitewashing of parapet walls/railing etc Development of greenery on the central verge and either side of the road Maintenance of road aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways, LED lights etc