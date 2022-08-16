Home Cities Delhi

DigiYatra app to ensure quick check-in at Delhi International Airport

Now, passengers will submit their biometrics and other details through this app and it will remain stored for all the flights he or they will take at the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3.

Published: 16th August 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the Android platform that will allow passengers to avail of quicker check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Under the Digi Yatra project, a passenger will pass through various checkpoints at the airport through paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.

“DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials,” its statement noted.

These 20,000-odd passengers then submitted their biometrics and other details through kiosks at Terminal 3 for their specific flights. Now, passengers will submit their biometrics and other details through this app and it will remain stored for all the flights he or they will take at the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3. A passenger need not submit the biometric details at Terminal 3 before each flight.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is available on the Andriod platform and will be available on the IOS platform in a few weeks, the DIAL said, adding the app will be used by the passengers to do their entire biometric registration.

After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register his or her phone number and Aadhar card details. Then, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass, it said. 
With agency inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi International Airport DigiYatra App Gandhi International Airport Boarding Pass Biometric IOS Platform Vaccination
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp