Delhi Lt. Governor inaugurates 'Swaad Maati ka' eco-friendly three-day food festival at Palika park

The food festival is being held as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to raise community awareness about the significance of using eco-friendly alternatives.

Published: 20th August 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

VK Saxena inaugurates the three-day food festival at Palika Park

By Javaria rana
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurated New Delhi Municipal Council’s “Swaad Maati ka,” an eco-friendly three-day food festival at Palika Park on Friday. The NDMC has provided free stalls as well as all necessary amenities to ensure the festival’s success.

Furthermore, while the vendors have decorated their respective stalls, the NDMC will maintain the entire Palika Park area near Connaught Place. “The food festival is being held as a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to raise community awareness about the significance of using eco-friendly and environmentally-conscious possibilities, and it demonstrates a spectacular array of food cultures from all over India,” said Saxena.

In spite of this, the food festival was initially greeted with fierce opposition and fury by the trade workers of Delhi when it was first planned to be held in the parking lot of A-block, Connaught Place. “I believe the NDMC has noble intentions,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association.

“It will be detrimental to local businesses,” he added. The festival was relocated to Palika Park near Charkha Museum, a day before its inauguration, after much protest and pressure from the New Delhi Traders Association. 

The New Delhi Traders Association was, earlier, disappointed with the NDMC’s choice of venue since it would have severely hampered the business of local stores in Connaught Place. “What about the local shop owners?” It will hamper their business,” Bhargava had said.

This eco-friendly festival will be open to the public from August 19 to August 22.

