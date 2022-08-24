Home Cities Delhi

First batch of 11 women bus drivers join DTC

Kailash Gahlot said the government plans to have 200 women bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them.

Published: 24th August 2022 07:42 AM

The first batch of 11 women who joined the transportation fleet as bus drivers in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Javaria rana
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said the government plans to have 200 women bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as part of its effort to provide employment opportunities to them. He also handed over appointment letters to the first batch of 11 women bus drivers who have completed their training and will be employed with the DTC.  

“It was CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dream to empower women and provide them employment. Today, 11 women drivers got employment letters after completing their training. Ten more women are getting trained while the other batches have also begun. We plan to have 200 women drivers in DTC,” he said.

The women were joyful and content as they received their job letters. “I always wanted to be financially independent,” said Deepak Yadav (25), who was from the first batch. “I belong to a conservative village in Rewari, Haryana, where women are not given many opportunities. However, my parents supported me in my career.”

“I used to find solace while driving our family car back at home, so later I decided to sign up for the 35-day training programme” said Yadav.Neetu (24), hailing from Hisar, Haryana said, “I hold a master’s degree and initially wanted to be a teacher. Later I was forced to settle for a job as a bus driver. While driving on Delhi’s streets, I feel thrilled. I thank my parents, my bus training camp instructor, and the
government for their assistance” added Neetu.

Kiran Chigara, (34) who is a mother of two said, “My husband has always encouraged me to follow my dreams and currently, he is taking care of our children in Haryana. I aspire to see more female bus drivers but more importantly I hope that women are inspired to pursue their aspirations at any age”.

Gahlot said, “We had eased requirements for them. These women drivers had finished a three-month programme in which they received classroom instruction as well as on-the-road training from knowledgeable DTC trainers.”

