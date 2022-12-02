Seven hurt after Delhi University student groups engage in brawl

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between the two groups of Delhi University students on Thursday, leaving seven students injured. As per the police official, the brawl between students took place near a tea shop at the Patel Chest Institute.

“At around 4:00 pm, a brawl broke out between two groups of around 10 students belonging to the ABVP and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta group over some issue,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police have received seven medico-legal cases (MLC) – two of ABVP students and five of the left group. The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM), who claimed to be a mass organisation, accused the ABVP, an RSS-student wing, of this action. According to the BSCEM, “A group of ABVP students attacked us at Patel Chest while we were organising a campaign in support of Professor GN Saibaba. Our three colleagues were critically hurt in this incident.”

BSCEM also alleged that ABVP students were carrying bricks and sticks with them, and they also gheraoed the Hindu Rao Hospital, where injured students were taken for treatment. However, the police confirmed that all students were dispersed from the hospital campus and the situation is normal.

