Congress prepares to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With only a few days left for the ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ to enter Delhi, the preparations to welcome the ‘Yatra’ are in full swing at the party’s state office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi. For the registration process and other Yatra-related queries, the State unit has formed a dedicated control room on the ground floor of the office. “The party has set up the fourteen district-wise desks at the control room for the registration. Anyone who wishes to join the Yatra can fill up the form and can get their passes for the yatra,” said Sunil Kumar, in charge of the Bharat Jodo Yatra rally in Delhi.

According to Kumar, now, around 14,000 people have registered themselves here for the Baharat Jodo Yatra and they are expecting more than thirty thousand registration. The party will likely release a ‘google form’ for registration so that all information about yatra participants will be accessed digitally, said a party source.

Sunil further added that we are planning to get some celebrities also in the Yatra during its Delhi -lag, but it is yet to be finalised by the senior authorities. The Yatra is scheduled to enter Delhi on December 24 through the Badarpur border.

According to Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge of Communication of the Party, “ The yatra will halt for nine days upon reaching Delhi. During this period, the container will be maintained or prepared for the harsh winter on this side of the country.” He further added, “ Meanwhile, Yatris who have been with the drive for more than four months will also spend time with their families and the yatra will resume on January 3, 2023,”

According to a senior party leader, after entering the capital through the Badarpur border, the yatra will be headed to Mathura road and will halt at Ashram. Following this, it will conclude at the Red fort before passing through Nizamuddin, India gate and ITO. “The Yatra is getting an overwhelming response in every state and we are confident that people will participate in large numbers here as well,” added Sunil

