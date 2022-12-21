Home Cities Delhi

BSES to use renewables to meet 25 per cent peak winter demand in Delhi

Officials informed that the discom will receive 1,400 MW renewable power to light up homes in South, West, East and Central Delhi during the winter months, around 25% of the peak demand.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BSES is gearing up with multiple arrangements including renewable power as the city’s peak power demand this winter, at 5,500 MW, is expected to surpass the record of seven years, officials said.

Officials informed that the discom will receive 1,400 MW of renewable power to light up homes in South, West, East and Central Delhi during the winter months, around 25 per cent of the peak demand. “We will receive 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power, 25 MW from waste-to-energy, and 127 MW from roof-top solar power installed terraces across Delhi houses,” an official said.

“Besides, the discom are using avenues like ‘Banking, ‘Power Exchange’ and ensuring sufficient ‘Spinning Reserves’ to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply,” he added.
Through ‘banking’ measures, the BSES discoms will bank surplus power with other states, which need additional power during the winter months.

