Delhi: Sisodia okays Rs 3 crore project to develop Shankar Road

Published: 21st December 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The project is set to give a new look to the road between Pusa Chowk and Shankar Chowk on the Shankar Road stretch | Express

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy CM Manish Sisodia gave approval to a project worth Rs 3.86 crores for the beautification and development of Shankar Road under South West division. This project will give a new look to the road between Pusa Chowk and Shankar Chowk on the Shankar Road stretch.

He said, “The government is working in a mission mode to make the roads of Delhi world-class. Sisodia said that to make the roads safer, we are getting the roads of the capital assessed by experts from different universities to  prepare blueprints for strengthening roads and to make them safe.”

The government is working in a phased manner to make the roads under its jurisdiction better “Following the findings of the assessment of roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) is using the advanced technologies for the streetscaping of roads,” he added. 

Informing about the facilities which will be developed during streetscaping, the Deputy CM said that projects, including tiling of roads, development of the green areas around the road, open sitting areas, cycling tracks, designer LED lights, public utility centres and fountains and sandstone artworks will be developed by the PWD. He directed the PWD officials to ensure quality work and compliance with global street design standards during construction and maintenance.

“The government is working in a phased manner to make the roads under the jurisdiction of PWD better by using various advanced technologies. As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they are now showing cracks on their surface, due to which the movement of vehicles gets affected at many places. In view of this, the work of strengthening the infrastructure is being started by the government to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters,” said the Deputy CM.

“The Delhi government is committed to providing safe, smooth and beautiful roads to the people of Delhi. The vision of the government is to provide a better travel experience to its citizens by providing world-class facilities.  For this, the latest technology is being used by PWD to strengthen these roads so that the roads of Delhi can become safer for the movement of passengers. This will not only reduce congestion on city roads but also help reduce travel time for commuters and save energy,” Sisodia added. 

