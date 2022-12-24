Delhi Transport Corporation, Tata join hands to run 1,500 EV buses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata motors and Delhi Transport Corporation on Friday signed a definitive agreement for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the national capital, said a senior official of Tata motors. The DTC signed this agreement with its fully-owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years. Tata will provide Tata Starbus EV, which is an indigenously developed vehicle. As per the company officials, the vehicle has a super design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commute. Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city.” She added,“The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will immensely benefit the commuters.