Delhi Transport Corporation, Tata join hands to run 1,500 EV buses

As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Published: 24th December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata motors and Delhi Transport Corporation on Friday signed a definitive agreement for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the national capital, said a senior official of Tata motors. The DTC signed this agreement with its fully-owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd.  As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Tata will provide Tata Starbus EV, which is an indigenously developed vehicle. As per the company officials, the vehicle has a super design and best-in-class features for a sustainable and comfortable commute. Commenting on the announcement, Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city.”  She added,“The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will immensely benefit the commuters.

