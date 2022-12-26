Drone crashes on track, Delhi Metro halts for 1 hour on Magenta Line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Metro services on the Magenta Line between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden were unavailable for almost an hour on Sunday after a drone fell on the metro track. According to the report, the drone was carrying some medicines. The Delhi police informed that a drone belonging to a medical supplies company fell on the metro track near Delhi’s Jasola Vihar while carrying medical supplies.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted about the incident saying’ “Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines.”

Though the metro authority had not mentioned the exact reason in its first tweet but an hour later, it tweeted again informing that the normal services on the line have been resumed. “Stuck at the station for the past 30 mins at Kalindi Kunj metro station. The magenta line services is disrupted. Please help,” tweeted Archit Sahu, a metro commuter.

Another metro user Mohd Aslam tweeted, “Hey @OfficialDMRC what r u doing magenta line trains are delayed and get terminated at Shaheen bagh.I know as usual u wud not respond.”(sic) “@OfficialDMRC why there is an issue on magenta line metro, it’s frequent these days on all lines,” said Shoeb on Twitter.

The DMRC had on Saturday celebrated completing 20 years of metro operations in the national capital region.

“DMRC today celebrated the landmark moment of completing 20 years of Metro operations in NCR. It was marked with the inauguration of a special exhibition highlighting 20 years of operations & the Indo-Japan partnership which has helped shape the Delhi Metro project,” the corporation had tweeted. DMRC trains, on average, run 400-600 km and 16-18 hours a day, officials said. Its current span is nearly 392 km.

