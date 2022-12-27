Delhi Metro services hit for an hour on Pink Line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services were affected for over an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line on Monday due to a disruption caused by a bird dropping an external wire on a live overhead equipment (OHE) line, officials said on Monday.

“Train services between Maujpur and Shiv Vihar section of the Pink Line were affected on the down line (going towards Shiv Vihar) from 11.15 AM to 12.35 PM today as one of the OHE wire parted due to scrap external wire dropped by bird on live OHE resulting in shortening of phase to earth.” said a senior official of DMRC. The maintenance team soon rushed to the site and undertook the repair work.

