Home Cities Delhi

Covid scare: Wait for jabs gets longer, fresh stock in Delhi by next week

According to the Health Ministry protocol, states get Covid-19 vaccines from the Union government while private centres obtain supplies directly from manufacturers.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a fresh Covid scare and acute shortage of vaccines, city residents will have to wait for at least one more week to get their doses at the designated centres. Fresh supplies are likely to reach vaccine centres by January 2, officials said.

According to the Health Ministry protocol, states get Covid-19 vaccines from the Union government while private centres obtain supplies directly from manufacturers. The North, North East and Central Delhi have no Covishield and Covaxin doses left, according to sources. “The stock in Central, North and North East districts got over on December 21,” a senior medical officer told TNIE.

Though in a limited capacity, the drive is being run by private centres. But stocks went dry at big centres, too, with many saying low uptake by people was preventing them from ordering fresh orders.
“The enthusiasm for booster jabs has almost died. So we haven’t issued orders for fresh supplies,” said Vibhu Talwar, MD, Moolchand Hospital.

A Delhi government spokesperson said the city government wrote to the Centre on Wednesday requesting the early release of the fresh stock. “We are aware of the problem the city residents are facing. We have informed the Centre and requested the immediate release of the pending stock. We hope to get the fresh supplies soon,” said the spokesperson.

Stock comes from Centre
According to the protocol, states get Covid-19 vaccines from the Union government while private centres obtain supply directly from the manufacturers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid scare vaccines shortage of vaccines
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp