Home Cities Delhi

Bus services extended to AIIMS Badsa

The bus services will be inaugurated in January 2023.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday extended bus services to AIIMS situated at Badsa – to aid those seeking medical care in Delhi’s western peripheral areas.The bus services will be inaugurated in January 2023.

According to a transport official buses plying on this route will have a stop on several locations including Najafgarh Terminal, Prem Nursery, Mitraon Village, Surhera Crossing, Ravata Crossing, Samaspur Khalsa, Ujwa, Malikpur Jar Crossing, Ravata, Daurala Border, Makrola Village, Makrola Factory, Kaliabas Mod, Kaliabas Village, Iqbalpur Village, and the final stop will be at AIIMS Badsa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Badsa
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp