Bus services extended to AIIMS Badsa

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday extended bus services to AIIMS situated at Badsa – to aid those seeking medical care in Delhi’s western peripheral areas.The bus services will be inaugurated in January 2023.

According to a transport official buses plying on this route will have a stop on several locations including Najafgarh Terminal, Prem Nursery, Mitraon Village, Surhera Crossing, Ravata Crossing, Samaspur Khalsa, Ujwa, Malikpur Jar Crossing, Ravata, Daurala Border, Makrola Village, Makrola Factory, Kaliabas Mod, Kaliabas Village, Iqbalpur Village, and the final stop will be at AIIMS Badsa.

