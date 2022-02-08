Smooth exit for flyers at T1 hi-tech arrival terminal 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has built the new state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal as part of Delhi Airport’s Phase 3A Expansion project, the large-scale development and modernization plan for the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Expansion projects under Phase 3A will help Delhi Airport to become future-ready, as Delhi Airport’s terminal capacity will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA.

The new Arrival Terminal spans 8,000 square meter new arrival hall, which is equipped with four new baggage reclaim carousels. The current domestic arrival operations will soon move to the newly constructed Arrival Terminal.

A DIAL official said that it has used daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, lighting fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival terminal have been realigned and expanded to three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup.

Other developments include a contemporary meet and greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage, retail and expanded parking area for cars, etc.

Upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and a Pier building comprising 22 contact stands.

As part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL has constructed the new and expanded T1 Apron, IGI Airport’s 4th Runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the Northern and Southern Airfields, Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works.

New arrivals experience at T1