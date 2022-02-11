Delhi Metro's skywalk ready for seamless travel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The skywalk constructed by the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) for providing seamless connectivity between New Delhi railway station, Metro stations of the city on the Yellow Line and the Airport Express Line will soon be thrown open for the public. This is one of the busiest hubs of the Metro network.

The project is being completed in collaboration with Northern Railways to help passengers reach Metro stations without crossing four lanes of traffic with baggage in tow. This skywalk is an extension of the foot overbridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side of the station with Metro stations on Yellow Line and Airport Express Line, including the multi-level parking side across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points.

Completion work of the skywalk was inspected on Thursday by Mangu Singh, Managing Director of DMRC in the presence of senior officials. Apart from providing seamless connectivity, the skywalk will also help in streamlining traffic on Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

The skywalk has six escalators along with facilities such as CCTV cameras, toilets, ticket counter, signage and a DMX-controlled autonomous lighting system. The beautifully designed skywalk has integrated escalator and stairs reminiscent of Jantar Mantar. The main bridge and arms branching out to the entries, exits, escalators and underground line are nearly 242 metres in length.

Construction of this skywalk in place witnessing significant traffic was a major engineering challenge. Also, work was disruptied due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The structure had to be built above a functional underground Metro station just three metres below, with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg.

Applications invited for DMRC managing director

The Delhi government has invited applications for the post of managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Incumbent Mangu Singh’s term comes ends on March 31. Singh’s tenure was extended till March 31 in September last year. He had been given multiple extensions in the past. The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The DMRC has 17 directors, including a chairman. The MD is designated by the Delhi government. According to an advertisement issued by the Transport department of Delhi government, the applicant should have a minimum age of 45 years. The maximum age is 58.

