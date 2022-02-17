Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lists infrastructure projects completed since 2015

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Listing out the major infrastructure projects completed in its seven-year rule in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that it carried out these development works at the minimum possible cost and saved that money to provide free power and water for the public.

Since the government came to power in 2015, there has been a rapid expansion of basic city infrastructure, it said in a statement. "Since 2015, the government has built 34 foot over bridges (FOBs) in Delhi, with another 13 under-construction. Similarly, 27 flyovers have been built with another 7 under construction. We have completely eradicated corruption from the system, which is why we were able to save cost,” it further said.

The cost of constructing the Madhuban Chowk-Mukarba Chowk corridor, for example, was estimated to be around Rs 422 crore. The government completed it ahead of schedule for Rs 297 crore, saving Rs 125 crore. "The government has saved crores of rupees in many projects, and with this money, basic amenities such as free electricity, water, education, and healthcare are being provided to the citizens," it said.

Vikaspuri to Mira Bagh elevated corridor was to be built for Rs 560 crore. By completing this on time and in only Rs 460 crore, about 100 crore rupees were saved. Similarly, a corridor was to be built from Prembari Pul to Azadpur at a cost of Rs 247 crore.

The government saved Rs 110 crore by completing it in only Rs 137 crore. About Rs 303 crore was allocated for the flyovers built in Shastri Park and Seelampur, one of the busiest areas of East Delhi. It was completed in record time and made in just Rs 250 crores and resulted in a saving of Rs 53 crores.

The flyover built in East Delhi's Jagatpuri area was to be built for Rs 80 crore. After making some technical changes, it was completed in only Rs 72 crores, saving Rs 8 crores. Other such records were mentioned in the statement showing effective work of the government. Kejriwal also said that the government has accomplished much in education and health.