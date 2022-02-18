STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

A technical snag was detected in the Amritsar-bound aircraft soon after taking off, following which the pilot contacted the airport authorities for assistance.

Published: 18th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Air Vistara aeroplane

Air Vistara aeroplane (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An Amritsar-bound Vistara flight made an emergency and safe landing soon after taking off at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning due to a technical snag in the aircraft. Officials said that there were nearly 146 passengers on the flight when it took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport for Amritsar.

The snag was detected soon after taking off the flight, following which the pilot immediately contacted the airport authorities for assistance. A senior police official said they received a call regarding the emergency landing at 10:15 am on Thursday. The emergency was sounded at runway number 28 of terminal number 2 of the airport – which is bound for domestic flights.

As per officials, many fire engines were rushed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after receiving the information regarding the emergency landing. “The flight landed safely and no one was hurt during the emergency manoeuvre,” the official said.

About the incident, a Tata SIA Airlines Limited spokesperson said, “A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar on February 17, 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and land safely at the IGI Airport."

"Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson said.

