Minor girl gang-raped, strangled to death in Delhi; one held

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the national capital.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in the national capital, an official said Monday.

The other accused, however, is still at large, he added.

Sharing details of the case, DCP (Outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a kidnapping case was registered on February 15 against unidentified persons after a girl went missing in the Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

On February 19, an information was received from one Rahul Rai of village Sannoth, who had returned from Jhansi, regarding a foul smell emanating from his shop and a labourer working there missing.

Acting on the information, a police team searched the shop and found partially decomposed body of the missing girl hidden under gunny bags containing cow dung cakes. "The spot from where the body was recovered, was also examined by a Crime Team and the body was shifted to the mortuary of BJRM Hospital Jahangirpuri," the DCP said.

The police then immediately swung into action and deployed several teams to nab the accused. "Finally, a tip-off was received and one of the accused was arrested from the outskirts of the Sannoth Village on the intervening night of February 20-21," Yadav said, adding the accused was trying to flee to Mumbai.

During interrogation, the accused, a native of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, revealed that he, along with another person, lured the victim to the work place after consuming liquor. The duo then sexually assaulted her.

"Fearing that the victim will disclose their identities, the accused strangled her with the 'palazzo' she was wearing," the official said.

The DCP further informed that raids are being conducted to nab the second accused.

