Pilgrim train to Somnath from Delhi flagged off

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A train carrying elderly pilgrims for the Dwarka-Somnath route under the Delhi government’s Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna was flagged off from the Safdarjung station here on Monday. This was the fourth pilgrimage train after the scheme was resumed on February 14 with the flagging off of a Dwarka-Somnath route train.

The scheme for the elderly was disrupted in the first week of January this year due to the third wave of Covid. The February 14 batch was followed by trains of pilgrims sent for Rameshwaram-Madurai on February 18 and Puri-Bhubneshwar on February 19.

Also, trains will be flagged off for the Rameshwaram-Madurai route on February 28. Trains for Puri-Bhubneshwar and Dwarka-Somnath routes will be flagged off on March 1 and March 7 respectively, officials said. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Kejriwal dispensation was the first government in the country that has realised the dream of the elderly to go on pilgrimage.