STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pilgrim train to Somnath from Delhi flagged off

The February 14 batch was followed by trains of pilgrims sent for Rameshwaram-Madurai on February 18 and Puri-Bhubneshwar on February 19.

Published: 22nd February 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Somnath Temple. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A train carrying elderly pilgrims for the Dwarka-Somnath route under the Delhi government’s Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna was flagged off from the Safdarjung station here on Monday. This was the fourth pilgrimage train after the scheme was resumed on February 14 with the flagging off of a Dwarka-Somnath route train.

The scheme for the elderly was disrupted in the first week of January this year due to the third wave of Covid. The February 14 batch was followed by trains of pilgrims sent for Rameshwaram-Madurai on February 18 and Puri-Bhubneshwar on February 19.

Also, trains will be flagged off for the Rameshwaram-Madurai route on February 28. Trains for Puri-Bhubneshwar and Dwarka-Somnath routes will be flagged off on March 1 and March 7 respectively, officials said. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Kejriwal dispensation was the first government in the country that has realised the dream of the elderly to go on pilgrimage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna Dwarka Somnath train Delhi government elderly pilgrims
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp