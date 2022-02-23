Contest for promoting hand hygiene

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the challenges of building pandemic resilience at individual and institutional levels by promoting safe handwashing, India Sanitation Coalition (ISC) has partnered with UNICEF India to organise a national competition for identifying and promoting ‘Product Innovations & Business Solutions on designing, setting up, and operating Hand Washing with Soap Stations’.

Accordingly, ISC is now inviting applications from interested industry members, academic institutions, government offices, PSUs, civil society organisations, individual innovators and college/ university students for submission of their entries in any one or both categories of national competition.

While product innovation is the first category which entails products that are hygiene sensitive, easy to fabricate, low-cost, easy-to-maintain, user-friendly, have low environment footprints and can be scaled up quickly and preferably within existing resource base available under major government programmes.

The other category is process innovation including soap infrastructure management systems with focus on sustainable operation and maintenance at the institutional/ community spaces that are effective, low cost and easy to implement and can be scaled up quickly within existing resource base/funding available, preferably.

Besides cash prize and certificates, winners will get a chance to showcase their innovations at UNICEF India and ISC- FICCI. Last date for submission of entries is March 6.