STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Contest for promoting hand hygiene

The competition is aimed at identifying and promoting ‘Product Innovations & Business Solutions on designing, setting up, and operating Hand Washing with Soap Stations’.

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

hand washing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Given the challenges of building pandemic resilience at individual and institutional levels by promoting safe handwashing, India Sanitation Coalition (ISC) has partnered with UNICEF India to organise a national competition for identifying and promoting ‘Product Innovations & Business Solutions on designing, setting up, and operating Hand Washing with Soap Stations’.

Accordingly, ISC is now inviting applications from interested industry members, academic institutions, government offices, PSUs, civil society organisations, individual innovators and college/ university students for submission of their entries in any one or both categories of national competition.

While product innovation is the first category which entails products that are hygiene sensitive, easy to fabricate, low-cost, easy-to-maintain, user-friendly, have low environment footprints and can be scaled up quickly and preferably within existing resource base available under major government programmes.

The other category is process innovation including soap infrastructure management systems with focus on sustainable operation and maintenance at the institutional/ community spaces that are effective, low cost and easy to implement and can be scaled up quickly within existing resource base/funding available, preferably.

Besides cash prize and certificates, winners will get a chance to showcase their innovations at UNICEF India and ISC- FICCI. Last date for submission of entries is March 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Sanitation Coalition Hand wash Hand wash and soap stations
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp