Safety in Amrapali houses top priority: National Buildings Construction Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has given an assurance before the Supreme Court that the construction of stalled projects of Amrapali Group will be of good quality. The corporation has also submitted that independent experts would assess the safety and quality standards.

The submission was given by the NBCC before a bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela Trivedi, after a group of Amrapali home buyers voiced their concern in the wake of poor quality work at a housing project in Gurugram, where residents have been asked to vacate the building.

The home buyers, through advocate ML Lahoty sought the court’s intervention in ensuring quality control of the work undertaken by NBCC. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the NBCC on Monday, said the company was committed to maintaining the quality of work and the controversy over the Gurugram project should not be linked with Amrapali projects.

He said the company hired — NIT-Nagpur and NIT-Jalandhar — to examine the structural strength of the buildings. Senior advocate N Venkataramani, who has been appointed court receiver by the top court, said that several home buyers have been sending him messages voicing their concern over the quality of construction in Amrapali Projects.

Lahoty said a report of IIT-Delhi has found structural defects in the project and apprehension of Amrapali home buyers should be addressed by asking the IIT-Delhi to conduct structural safety audit of the buildings under construction. Dave said that Amrapali projects are inherited and as soon as they have found defects, experts are appointed and reports are awaited.