STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Safety in Amrapali houses top priority: National Buildings Construction Corporation

Homebuyers voice concern over the poor structure of buildings, seek intervention to make officials ensure proper construction of stalled projects

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Workers shift household items of displaced residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram on Tuesday, Feb 23, 2022. A portion of a building's roof collapsed on Feb 10

Workers shift household items of displaced residents of the Chintels Paradiso housing society in Gurugram on Tuesday, Feb 23, 2022. A portion of a building's roof collapsed on Feb 10. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has given an assurance before the Supreme Court that the construction of stalled projects of Amrapali Group will be of good quality. The corporation has also submitted that independent experts would assess the safety and quality standards.

The submission was given by the NBCC before a bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela Trivedi, after a group of Amrapali home buyers voiced their concern in the wake of poor quality work at a housing project in Gurugram, where residents have been asked to vacate the building.

The home buyers, through advocate ML Lahoty sought the court’s intervention in ensuring quality control of the work undertaken by NBCC. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the NBCC on Monday, said the company was committed to maintaining the quality of work and the controversy over the Gurugram project should not be linked with Amrapali projects.

He said the company hired — NIT-Nagpur and NIT-Jalandhar — to examine the structural strength of the buildings. Senior advocate N Venkataramani, who has been appointed court receiver by the top court, said that several home buyers have been sending him messages voicing their concern over the quality of construction in Amrapali Projects.

Lahoty said a report of IIT-Delhi has found structural defects in the project and apprehension of Amrapali home buyers should be addressed by asking the IIT-Delhi to conduct structural safety audit of the buildings under construction. Dave said that Amrapali projects are inherited and as soon as they have found defects, experts are appointed and reports are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Buildings Construction Corporation Amrapali Group stalled projects Chintels Paradiso Supreme Court
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp