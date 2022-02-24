STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Airport's new T1 arrival terminal to open on Thursday

Domestic air passengers arriving at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 have reasons to cheer as the newly constructed state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal will be operational on Thursday.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers at Delhi Airport's newly constructed Terminal 1

Passengers at Delhi Airport's newly constructed Terminal 1. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Domestic air passengers arriving at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 have reasons to cheer as the newly constructed state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal will be operational on Thursday.

Aiming to enhance passenger experience with safe, secure and sustainable infrastructural facilities, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has built the new Terminal 1 Arrivals as part of the ongoing phase 3A expansion – a large-scale development and modernisation plan for the IGI Airport. 

The new Arrival Terminal will become operational with the arrival of an IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at 3.20 am. With the opening of the new Arrival Terminal, the entire arrivals operations of T1 (IndiGo and SpiceJet) will shift from the existing facility to the new one.

Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works.

The new Arrival Terminal would also offer a distinctive experience to people with a contemporary meet & greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage, retail and expanded parking area for cars, and more.

On the city side of the airport, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival Terminal have been realigned and widened with three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease vehicular congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup and drop-off.

DIAL has also used the daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, light fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

"T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming in to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal also include an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes delivering enhanced passenger experience," said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Airport Terminal 1 IGI Airport
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp