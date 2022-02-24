Delhi Airport's new T1 arrival terminal to open on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic air passengers arriving at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 have reasons to cheer as the newly constructed state-of-the-art Arrival Terminal will be operational on Thursday.

Aiming to enhance passenger experience with safe, secure and sustainable infrastructural facilities, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has built the new Terminal 1 Arrivals as part of the ongoing phase 3A expansion – a large-scale development and modernisation plan for the IGI Airport.

The new Arrival Terminal will become operational with the arrival of an IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at 3.20 am. With the opening of the new Arrival Terminal, the entire arrivals operations of T1 (IndiGo and SpiceJet) will shift from the existing facility to the new one.

Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion works.

The new Arrival Terminal would also offer a distinctive experience to people with a contemporary meet & greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage, retail and expanded parking area for cars, and more.

On the city side of the airport, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival Terminal have been realigned and widened with three additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease vehicular congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup and drop-off.

DIAL has also used the daylight concept in the terminal building, which will reduce electricity consumption, as there will be ample natural light during the day. In addition, light fixtures and equipment like HVAC and baggage belts are energy efficient and thus consume less power.

"T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming in to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal also include an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes delivering enhanced passenger experience," said DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.