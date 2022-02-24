STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get prior alert of stops, delay via Delhi Metro's revamped mobile app

The DMRC claimed that the upgraded website is 'among the world's most feature-rich and advanced' interactive digital platforms on metro railway.

Published: 24th February 2022 08:25 AM

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Metro commuters, using its newly-revamped mobile application, can now get prior alert notifications when the train they are travelling in is reaching their destination, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) revamped website and mobile app were launched on Wednesday by its MD Mangu Singh, who also said that the urban transporter is planning to integrate its digital platforms with "e-commerce in a big way" to allow commuters to get these services in the course of their journey. 

Earlier, after launching the new versions of the DMRC website and mobile app, he said that using the newly-upgraded website, anyone can get real-time information on their planned journey route, including as to whether if there is any snag or interruption on the route ahead, and will even suggest an alternative route.

The upgraded website is "among the world's most feature-rich and advanced" interactive digital platforms on metro railway, the DMRC claimed. The app also provides a function to find the nearest station from any location by switching on the GPS location on their mobile phones and using this feature on the app.

