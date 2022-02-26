BML Munjal University Summit vows to help mission net zero emission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, hosted a two-day virtual Leadership Summit from February 17-18. The summit in its second season had discussions on ‘sustainability’ and how all sectors must align themselves to help India achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

The summit was attended by business leaders, policymakers, educators and entrepreneurs, who discussed how businesses have started to rethink and remodel strategies of organisations towards a more sustainable future.

The theme of the summit — Global Sustainability and the Corporation — saw participants discuss how corporations should align themselves to India aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and how they need to collaborate and strategically plan for the same. The summit hosted entrepreneurs from start-up founders to industry executives.

Shobana Kamineni, the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said collaboration is key to taking one business practice to the next level. “Power of symbiotic collaborations is often overlooked, yet it is a practice that produces the strongest of results. During the pandemic, most of the leaders thought beyond their organisation to collectively solve problems that impact humanity at the ground level.”

The summit hosted six panel discussions over two days. BMU vice-chancellor, professor Manoj Arora opened the event, calling for the need to rethink the purpose of education systems in order to live in a more sustainable world. He stressed that it is education that is one of the most important mechanisms available to government, regulators and communities to bring about social transformation and thus create sustainable, equitable and resilient societies.