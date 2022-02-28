Guidebook to boost Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure in Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, in collaboration with World Resources Institute, India, will on Monday launch the ‘Residential Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Guidebook’ to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in all types of residential areas in the city, an official statement said.

The document guides residential societies to understand the importance of EV charging, gives detail of the process involved in planning, installing and managing such stations, the statement said. The document also addresses some of the common concerns such as lack of space, capital investment, and power load management, among others and shares the best practices for RWAs, it added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also inaugurate two EV chargers at Pockets B & C, Vasant Kunj, installed under the Delhi government’s single-window facility. The statement said that through the guidebook, the government seeks to encourage all residential societies, planned colonies, DDA flats, Cooperative Group Housing Societies and government housing societies to join hands with it in promoting electric vehicles.

“By launching this step-by-step guidebook, the government will become the first state government in India to make RWAs and residential areas an integral part of the EV movement,” an official said. “RWAs across Delhi have expressed their interest in joining the EV revolution. It will enable citizens to access EV charging points in colonies all over the city,” said DDC vice chairperson Jasmine Shah.