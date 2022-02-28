STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Impact of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway on dolphins to be considered

The project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was considered by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL).

Published: 28th February 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Will the Centre’s ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway impact dolphins, soft-shelled turtles, otters and gharials in the Beas and Kali Bein Conservation Reserves in Punjab? A panel of the Union environment ministry has sought comments from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) on the proposal and the mitigation measures of the project.

The project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was considered by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL). The proposal is for using 20.4 hectares of land for the construction of five bridges by the NHAI as part of the expressway. It is expected to reduce the distance between Katra and Delhi by nearly 150 km.

The proposal has been recommended by the Chief Wildlife Warden, the State Board for Wild Life, and the Punjab government. During the meeting, the Chief Wildlife Warden informed that three of the bridges will be built across Beas river and the other two across the Kali Bein river.

The panel was informed that the area is rich in dolphins, soft-shelled turtles, and otters and gharials have also been released in the conservation reserves and that a mitigation plan for the project has been prepared in consultation with the NHAI. While the committee was told that pillars of the bridges will not be laid in the river so that animal movement is not restricted, the committee suggested that the WII may be requested to provide comments on the proposal. 

The state said the WII has carried out a dolphin survey recently. The project was recommended and the user agency was directed to implement the mitigation measures and structural measures proposed in the Wildlife Mitigation Plan and Wildlife Conservation Plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Amritsar Expressway Wildlife NHAI Mitigation Plan
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp