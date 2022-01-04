Jat Mahasabha leader Ravindra Singh Balyan joins AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ravindra Singh Balyan, National Secretary of the All India Jat Mahasabha, joined AAP along with other supporters on Monday.

Balyan has been the Delhi Pradesh Youth President of Janata Dal (S) from 2006 to 2012. He was also the head of the village of Hadoli Muzaffarnagar in UP from 2000 to 2005. During the pandemic, he actively participated in distributing food to the labourers and poor.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said, “People have started appreciating Kejriwalji’s AAP even outside Delhi. A vast number of people from all parts of the country are joining the AAP family, influenced by the Kejriwal government’s policies and the Delhi development model which has become a source of inspiration for other states to emulate.”

AAP spokesperson, MLA, and chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha, Dilip Pandey, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Ravinder Balyan into our family today.

He has led the largest Jat society which was at the forefront of the farmers’ movement on all three borders. He was also a part of the anti-corruption campaign.”