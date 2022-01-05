STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Vaccination drive for teens smooth on Day 2, crowd control better

Many youngsters were seen with happy and excited faces as they arrived to receive their first jab.

Published: 05th January 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Teens sit in an observation room after receiving the vaccine.

Teens sit in an observation room after receiving the vaccine. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Day two of vaccination on Tuesday turned out smooth for teenagers in the city.
While people at vaccine centres largely remained vigilant and alert, better crowd control by government authorities and the police proved key in handling rush without any untoward incident reported.

Civil defense volunteers also stepped in to handle queues at centres. It has been found that the vaccine criteria at South Delhi centres proved more punctual and systematic on the day compared to other parts of the national capital. Over 300 vaccinations were done by 12 pm at the Safdarjung Hospital.

“I am at low risk now after getting jabbed because we teenagers were the only ones who were left unvaccinated,” said Niharika, a beneficiary.

Dr Suparna Popli, supervisor at an ESI dispensary at Karam Pura, said “The vaccine process has been going very smoothly. The exercise starts at 9 am and ends at 5 pm.”

The number of vaccinations for teenagers dominate more centres after the exercise to vaccinate teenagers started a day ago.

“Out of the 239 people who were vaccinated at the centre here today, 163 were teenagers. Aadhar ID card is required at the time of vaccination while those children who are found panicking are being sent back to come with their parents,” said Saket Kumar, a civil defense officer.

Another civil defense at an EDMC primary school said, “There was a bit of rush as it is the second day of vaccination for teenagers but we are managing quite well."

Eighteen-year-old Shiv, who got vaccinated on the day, said,” I will bring my friends too tomorrow as the process was very smooth and not painful at all.”

