Deshbhakti, happiness introduced as new guidelines in Delhi school assessment criteria

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday introduced new assessment guidelines for government, government-aided, recognised unaided schools. Students will now be assessed for the impact of mindset curricula in their behaviour, along with other scholastic subjects. This will be a supplement to the evaluation norms that already exist and are based on co-curricular and academic activities.

As per the new assessment guidelines, students of Classes 3-8 will be assessed for Happiness and Deshbhakti curricula, while students of Class 9 and Class 11 will be assessed for Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curricula. Students of Class 11 will have an additional criterion for assessment, which is their participation in Business Blasters.

Incorporating assessments of competencies learned through these curricula is being primarily done to emphasise the growth of social, ethical, and emotional capacities in addition to cognitive abilities.

Speaking about the new innovative assessment practices being introduced in schools, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said, “In order to prepare students for real-world challenges in a world driven by information and technology and to maximise their innate potential, schools must prioritise competence-based learning.”

According to the guidelines, students will not be evaluated on the basis of curricular knowledge, but rather on their ability to apply their understanding in a variety of real-life situations. The new assessment standards will also motivate students to contribute to society’s advancement.

The Deputy CM stated that as the curriculum has been in use for some time, it is appropriate to include it in the assessment process at this time. Further, no weightage of marks obtained will be calculated for the promotion of a student to the next higher class.

Sisodia said the question papers will be set in a manner that students will have to answer questions based on application of concepts in real-life situations. They will also have unique project works based on the curriculum. The new assessment process will boost critical thinking and analytical abilities of students.