Tech corner: latest gadgets for your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Published: 09th July 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Boult Audio Drift

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Boult Audio Drift
Drift is a new and well-priced smartwatch from Boult Audio and comes with plenty of features. The watch is ergonomic on the wrist and easy to set up. The 1.69” display is bright and spacious, while IP68 certification allowed me use in the gym as well as a quick swim. Battery lasted me eight days+ while BT calling was an added bonus. Boultfit app works seamlessly and metrics from the watch including heart rate, sleep and activity were consistent. The Drift is a great value proposition.

boultaudio.com Cost:Rs 1,999

Tecno Pova 3
The Pova 3 from Tecno comes with a 7000mAh battery, yet is slim and light to hold. Loaded with a Mediatek Helio G88 SOC, performance is good with a bright 90Hz 6.9” FHD+ display. Pova 3 is also great for gaming with features like 4D vibration, Game Space 2.0, and Panther engine. The 50MP rear camera takes vivid shots, including HDR as well as 4K time-lapse. 33w flash charge provides you about 50 per cent charge in 35 minutes.

tecno-mobile.com  Cost: Rs 11,500

Blaupunkt BTW 100
The BTW 100 is loaded with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for clear calls and good sound.  I found calls to be sufficiently clear and audio good for music and movies. Battery life was great with about eight hours on regular use. There was no lag for gaming and charging was quick courtesy USB-C. The TWS buds also look very elegant and fit well.  

blaupunktaudio.in Cost: Rs 2,999

