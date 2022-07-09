STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Satyendra Jain’s arrest, health schemes under government come to pause

In June, Education Minister Manish Sisodia took additional charge of departments of health, home, power and water, which were under Jain.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Health Minister Satyendra Jain in judicial custody, a number of health schemes under the government including new mohalla clinics, women dedicated clinics and mental health clinics in schools have come to a halt. 

In June, Education Minister Manish Sisodia took additional charge of departments of health, home, power and water, which were under Jain. He was arrested in a money laundering case and is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ambitious schemes including the opening of 40 new mohalla clinics, mental health clinics in schools were launched under the health minister. These clinics were set to be opened in July and were in their final stage of construction.  Health Information Management System (HIMS) and QR-code based “health cards” were also likely to be launched by October. 

The state government has to shortlist an agency which will be entrusted with the responsibility of designing and creating e-health cards, by the end of July. The agency will then carry out a door-to-door survey to create the initial database for each e-health card. The cards will be made at hospitals. 

However, with Jain’s ED case, the officials, along with the close associates have been busy with court hearings. According to the official sources, while the charge has been handed over to Sisodia, it will take time for him to mull over and decide on the new schemes. 

