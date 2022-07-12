Withdraw electricity tariff hike, says Delhi Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Monday demanded the withdrawal of the hike in power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) imposed by power distribution companies (discoms) on consumers in the national capital.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said consumers would receive a “big shock” in their bills as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed the hike. “This rate will go up by six per cent in areas under BSES Yamuna, and areas under BSES Rajdhani will see an increase of four per cent, while areas serviced by Tata Power will witness a hike of 2 per cent,” he said.