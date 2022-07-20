Tech snag hits Delhi's Blue Line metro services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro commuters faced hardship on Tuesday as services between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations on Blue Line were delayed due to a suspected case of cable theft on a line which goes towards Vaishali/Noida Electronic city.

This resulted in track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section, restricting the trains to move in manual mode with limited speed of up to 25 KMPH only. This led to a minor bunching of trains between the two stations.

Office goers faced inconvenience with halt in the services during the early morning hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), however, later tweeted, “The restoration work on the affected stretch will be completed on Tuesday night after the closure of revenue services.”

This is because “access to track” will be necessary for up to three hours to identify the exact location of the theft and carry out necessary replacement work, they said. To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements were being made at the stations and inside the trains as well. The DMRC also posted the news on social media.

The commuters who use the line to travel daily slammed the DMRC for having technical glitches every alternate day leading to chaos and reminded DMRC that the Blue Line was witnessing snags a bit too frequently.

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag on June 9. On June 6, services on the Blue Line were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

Commuters slam DMRC

