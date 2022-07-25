A deep echo of silence: Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

If you visit Khuli Khirkee—a shared co-working space in Khirki Extension—on most weekends, you will meet dancers, musicians, theatre practitioners, and others creating, practising, and performing art. This weekend, the space has been converted into a disparate museum—Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism. A project by Gurugram-based research scholar Isha Yadav, this museum exhibits crowd-sourced screenshots that reflect instances of misogyny, sexism, abuse, assault, and violence against women to paradoxically “memorialise verbal violence that women go through every day”.

Instances of violence

Isha Yadav talking to the

attendees

On entering this space, the first thing you witness is a trigger warning stating the extent of sensitive material on display. Inside, you will find more than 70 golden frames, each with neatly printed screenshots—satirically applauding the harassers. Some of these prints also have achiever’s ribbons in red placed against them. Along with instances of violence, Yadav has also displayed three cloth pieces that are embroidered with narratives that Yadav collected through discussions and interviews of female contributors. While some read an in-depth account of harassment as narrated by women, others have women’s reactions to the idea of such a museum.

Role of social art

Other than being a site of confrontational art, this exhibition also is part of a larger social movement. A close look at these screenshots will give the viewer a glimpse of the magnitude of violence happening via social media—that has been normalised—and takes into account the role of factors such as caste, religion etc. “ The screenshots give an idea of the abuse that exists.”The frames and the cloth pieces—featuring testimonies of about 65 women–highlight an issue often absent in discourses around women safety, proclaiming how often “the silence echoes”.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism

WHEN: Ends today

WHERE: Khuli Khirkee, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar

If you visit Khuli Khirkee—a shared co-working space in Khirki Extension—on most weekends, you will meet dancers, musicians, theatre practitioners, and others creating, practising, and performing art. This weekend, the space has been converted into a disparate museum—Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism. A project by Gurugram-based research scholar Isha Yadav, this museum exhibits crowd-sourced screenshots that reflect instances of misogyny, sexism, abuse, assault, and violence against women to paradoxically “memorialise verbal violence that women go through every day”. Instances of violence Isha Yadav talking to the attendeesOn entering this space, the first thing you witness is a trigger warning stating the extent of sensitive material on display. Inside, you will find more than 70 golden frames, each with neatly printed screenshots—satirically applauding the harassers. Some of these prints also have achiever’s ribbons in red placed against them. Along with instances of violence, Yadav has also displayed three cloth pieces that are embroidered with narratives that Yadav collected through discussions and interviews of female contributors. While some read an in-depth account of harassment as narrated by women, others have women’s reactions to the idea of such a museum. Role of social art Other than being a site of confrontational art, this exhibition also is part of a larger social movement. A close look at these screenshots will give the viewer a glimpse of the magnitude of violence happening via social media—that has been normalised—and takes into account the role of factors such as caste, religion etc. “ The screenshots give an idea of the abuse that exists.”The frames and the cloth pieces—featuring testimonies of about 65 women–highlight an issue often absent in discourses around women safety, proclaiming how often “the silence echoes”. CHECK IT OUT WHAT: Museum of Rape Threats and Sexism WHEN: Ends today WHERE: Khuli Khirkee, Khirki Extension, Malviya Nagar