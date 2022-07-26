Delhi's first double-deck flyover to be ready by 2023-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday reviewed the progress of various PWD projects including the capital’s first double-decker flyover – now sanctioned by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC). During the meeting, the deputy CM reviewed the works related to installation of 115-feet-high tricolour masts at 500 locations, a double-decker flyover being built between Yamuna Vihar-Bhajanpura on the Maujpur-Majlis Park Metro corridor, CCTV cameras, and a free Wi-Fi project.

Flyover by 2023

Delhi’s maiden double-decker flyover, coming up between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura was approved in the fourth EFC meeting. Works of this unique 1.4-km corridor is being built on the upper deck of the Maujpur-Majlis Park Metro line. As per officials, crores of rupees is being saved due to this unique model of the flyover. Currently, 50 per cent of the work has been completed and it is expected to be ready for use by 2023 end officials said.

This upcoming project – conceived as a traffic management and engineering marvel – shows the way for better utilisation of space and will cater to higher volumes of vehicles. Once completed, motorists in the surrounding areas will not have to deal with long traffic jams and their precious time will also be saved.

35,000 more CCTVs

The city government in the second phase of installation of security cameras has approved the addition of 35,000 more CCTV cameras. The project is in progress and will be completed by December 2022.

The announcement was made public at the EFC meeting. In order to ramp up security in public places in the capital, the installation of thousands of CCTV cameras had been taken since 2020, the first phase of which saw 3 lakh CCTV cameras installed across the capital.

The deputy CM directed PWD officials to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras on all the roads under its jurisdiction, which comes close to 1,400 km. These cameras will be installed at a distance of 100 meters from each other. PSisodia said that installation of CCTV cameras on PWD roads will strengthen road safety as well as help in regular maintenance of roads. He directed to set up an ‘Integrated Control Centre’ from where the feed from the cameras will be received.

