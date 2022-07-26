PWD to start maintenance work on West Delhi's Mayapuri flyover

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PWD will soon start maintenance work on the Mayapuri flyover on the busy Ring Road in West Delhi as the agency has floated tender for the repair work, officials said on Monday. According to officials of the Public Works Department, the work will include replacement of the expansion joints and bearings of the flyover and repairing of ‘spalled and honeycomb concrete.’

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in April had said the government will repair the Mayapuri flyover that spans over Naraina and Delhi Cantt areas. The PWD floated the tender on July 23 following the announcement.

According to the bid document, the value of the tender is Rs 2.08 crore.

A PWD official said that it is an old flyover with “spalls and honeycombs” in its concrete at places. Gaps in expansion joints are also getting bigger so repairing of spalled and honeycombed concrete and replacement of expansion joints is a significant addition.

