Home Cities Delhi

14,000 banned Chinese knives seized; five-member gang busted in Delhi

Police recovered a cache of 14,053 button-actuated knives from the group which were illegally traded in from China for selling online.

Published: 28th July 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A gang was busted by Delhi police for selling illegal Indo-Chinese knives on the e-market platform Flipkart. Five members of the gang were arrested by the police for smuggling Indo-Chinese knives on Wednesday. Police recovered a cache of 14,053 button-actuated knives from the group which were illegally traded in from China for selling online.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohd Waseem, 18, Mohd Sahil, 28, Mohd Yusuf, 29, Ashish Chawla, 23 and Mayank Babbar, 32. An FIR was filed against the accused under multiple section of the Arms Act at Chittaranjan Park police station. 

DCP (South) Benito Marry Jaker said, “It all started with a PCR call on July 18 informing of a courier package. With meticulous tracking we have reached the direct importer of this contraband and have so far recovered a whopping 14,053 prohibited China-made button- actuated knives.” 

On further investigation, the accused Mohd Sahil disclosed that he registered himself on online shopping apps so as to sell these knives through his company in the name of “My Style”.  He further disclosed that one Mohd Yusuf was working for him who used to transport the said illegal knives from Sadar Bazar to his godown in Malviya Nagar. Following this, Mohd Yusuf was arrested and further revealed that he used to purchase the above illegal knives — on the directions of accused Mohd Sahil — from Sadar Bazar from one person namely Ashish Chawla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Knives China Flipkart
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp