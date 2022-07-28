14,000 banned Chinese knives seized; five-member gang busted in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A gang was busted by Delhi police for selling illegal Indo-Chinese knives on the e-market platform Flipkart. Five members of the gang were arrested by the police for smuggling Indo-Chinese knives on Wednesday. Police recovered a cache of 14,053 button-actuated knives from the group which were illegally traded in from China for selling online.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohd Waseem, 18, Mohd Sahil, 28, Mohd Yusuf, 29, Ashish Chawla, 23 and Mayank Babbar, 32. An FIR was filed against the accused under multiple section of the Arms Act at Chittaranjan Park police station.

DCP (South) Benito Marry Jaker said, “It all started with a PCR call on July 18 informing of a courier package. With meticulous tracking we have reached the direct importer of this contraband and have so far recovered a whopping 14,053 prohibited China-made button- actuated knives.”

On further investigation, the accused Mohd Sahil disclosed that he registered himself on online shopping apps so as to sell these knives through his company in the name of “My Style”. He further disclosed that one Mohd Yusuf was working for him who used to transport the said illegal knives from Sadar Bazar to his godown in Malviya Nagar. Following this, Mohd Yusuf was arrested and further revealed that he used to purchase the above illegal knives — on the directions of accused Mohd Sahil — from Sadar Bazar from one person namely Ashish Chawla.

