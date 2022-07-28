Home Cities Delhi

Delhi soon to be EV capital, with 9% such vehicles on road: Arvind Kejriwal

The new charging stations have been developed at DTC’s Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector-2 & Dwarka Sector-8 bus depots.

Published: 28th July 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the inauguration of EV charging stations on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the inauguration of EV charging stations on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi is emerging as the electric vehicle capital of India with such vehicles accounting for 9.3 per cent of all vehicles bought in the city so far this year, which is the highest in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Wednesday.

He inaugurated seven EV charging stations at bus depots across Delhi along with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. Delhi has more than 2,000 charging stations, according to official figures. The new charging stations have been developed at DTC’s Rajghat, IP Estate, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Mehrauli, Dwarka Sector-2 & Dwarka Sector-8 bus depots.

They will be open for all EV owners with low-cost slow and fast charging setups. A tariff of Rs 3 per unit has been fixed for slow chargers and Rs 10 per unit for fast chargers. Kejriwal said the Delhi government had implemented the Electric Vehicle Policy in 2020.

“At that time, we were not expecting such a huge response which we have received. In the past two years, 60,846 electric vehicles have been purchased in Delhi. Last year, 25,809 were purchased and this year, only seven months have passed and yet 29,845 vehicles have been sold already. “This means that there has been an increase of 115 per cent and we’re anticipating that this will further increase by the end of the year,” he said. 

Noting that the people of Delhi have started to accept electric vehicles as a mode of transportation, he said once the people accept anything, cultural change sets in as they are replacing their older vehicles with electric vehicles.

Sharing data about the sales of electric vehicles, he said out of all the vehicles purchased in the city in 2022, 9.3 per cent were electric vehicles. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Electric vehicle Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp