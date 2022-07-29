Home Cities Delhi

CM not being able to visit Singapore a shame, Delhi government blames Centre

The file for the Centre’s permission for the chief minister’s visit was sent to the LG on June 7, which was returned on July 21.  

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday blamed the Centre for CM Arvind Kejriwal being unable to visit Singapore for the World Cities Summit, saying this has brought humiliation to the country and the city. The file for the Centre’s permission for the chief minister’s visit was sent to the LG on June 7, which was returned on July 21.  

“Not only there was too much delay by then but the last date of July 20 for completing the travel formalities had also passed,” the government said in a statement.  It also claimed the Centre’s intention was to stop the chief minister from speaking at an international forum “about world-class works done in Delhi in health, education and other fields”.

“Only the Central government can be held responsible for CM not being able to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore and the subsequent humiliation the country has had to face,” the statement said.  “It is clear from this that the intention of the Central government was to prevent the CM from talking about the world-class work done in Delhi,” it said. 

“The goal of the Central government may have been accomplished, but it is also responsible for the way the country has faced disgrace amongst the global community,” claimed the statement. 

