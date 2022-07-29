Delhi schoolkids to create largest human flag on August 4 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the country’s celebration of its 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that thousands of schoolkids will come together in the capital on August 4 to set the world record of creating the largest human flag.

Talking about the development, the chief minister said, “On the occasion of 75 years of independence, let us 130 crore Indians come together and pledge to make India the greatest and the strongest nation of the world. Seventy-five years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country of the world.”

Arvind Kejriwal informed that Delhi is about to set a world record of creating the largest flag ever and called this an opportunity to introspect the reason why India is not world’s best country despite having every resource. He said, “Every citizen will be filled with deshbhakti as India celebrates its 75th year of independence.

On August 4, thousands of kids will congregate in Delhi to form the largest Tiranga in the history of the world. Although our country gained independence 75 years ago, the terrible truth is that many other countries have advanced ahead of us. We must ask ourselves, “Why did we stay behind?” We must be on par with any other nation in terms of resources. We should thank God for the mountains, rivers, minerals, vegetation, crops, and oceans.”

