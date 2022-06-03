STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's first rapid rail set to reach Ghaziabad depot soon

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

The RRTS project, for the first time, will use a radio-based system in which trains send data to report exact position and direction.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been dispatched from Savli in Gujarat and will soon arrive at Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

“The aerodynamic RRTS train set was loaded on a trailer at the manufacturing factory of Alstom in Gujarat and will be brought to the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad via road,” the NCRTC statement said.
The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in Vadodara district.

The statement said the Duhai depot is gearing up for its arrival. “The tracks have been laid out, shades have been prepared for the workshop and preparations are being made for the testing of the train at the depot. For the operation of the RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been constructed at the depot,” the statement read. It said that for the testing and the maintenance of the RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL) are being constructed.

Alstom has been awarded the contract of manufacturing the RRTS trains under Make In India, as per which they would be delivering 40 train sets, including 10 three-car train sets for Meerut Metro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS Duhai depot Ghaziabad
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp