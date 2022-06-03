Delhi's first rapid rail set to reach Ghaziabad depot soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been dispatched from Savli in Gujarat and will soon arrive at Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

“The aerodynamic RRTS train set was loaded on a trailer at the manufacturing factory of Alstom in Gujarat and will be brought to the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad via road,” the NCRTC statement said.

The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in Vadodara district.

The statement said the Duhai depot is gearing up for its arrival. “The tracks have been laid out, shades have been prepared for the workshop and preparations are being made for the testing of the train at the depot. For the operation of the RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been constructed at the depot,” the statement read. It said that for the testing and the maintenance of the RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL) are being constructed.

Alstom has been awarded the contract of manufacturing the RRTS trains under Make In India, as per which they would be delivering 40 train sets, including 10 three-car train sets for Meerut Metro.