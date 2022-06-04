STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP failed to ensure safety of Pandits: AAP 

“Today, horrible incidents are being reported from various parts of Kashmir, causing a deep sense of anguish to take over the entire country.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh outside his residence as Police said an attempt was made to deface the nameplate, in New Delhi, Tuesday

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the BJP for another Kashmiri Pandit exodus and said the BJP-led government is wasting time playing politics instead of actually working on the ground.   

“Today, horrible incidents are being reported from various parts of Kashmir, causing a deep sense of anguish to take over the entire country. The Kashmiri Pandit community is fleeing the valley in droves. They have been compelled to feel alien in their own land by divisive and violent forces,” said Singh. 

“Kashmiri Pandits have been forced into an exodus for the second time. In 1990, a BJP-backed government was in power, and again now, a full-majority Modi Government seems clueless as lives are ruined,” he added.

“Terrorists are atrociously murdering Kashmiri Pandits in the valley while the BJP government fails to provide security to them. Kashmiri Pandits are facing a large-scale exodus; they’ve been made to feel like strangers and foreigners in their own homeland. They are escaping the state with their children, elderly parents and wives. Various political parties have  sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Safety Pandits AAP
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp