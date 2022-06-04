BJP failed to ensure safety of Pandits: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the BJP for another Kashmiri Pandit exodus and said the BJP-led government is wasting time playing politics instead of actually working on the ground.

“Today, horrible incidents are being reported from various parts of Kashmir, causing a deep sense of anguish to take over the entire country. The Kashmiri Pandit community is fleeing the valley in droves. They have been compelled to feel alien in their own land by divisive and violent forces,” said Singh.

“Kashmiri Pandits have been forced into an exodus for the second time. In 1990, a BJP-backed government was in power, and again now, a full-majority Modi Government seems clueless as lives are ruined,” he added.

“Terrorists are atrociously murdering Kashmiri Pandits in the valley while the BJP government fails to provide security to them. Kashmiri Pandits are facing a large-scale exodus; they’ve been made to feel like strangers and foreigners in their own homeland. They are escaping the state with their children, elderly parents and wives. Various political parties have sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings.