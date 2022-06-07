Regional Rapid Transit System to Alwar awaits Centre’s nod

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will soon send the detailed project report (DPR) of Delhi-Alwar corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to the Cabinet for the final approval. According to the officials, the report is at an advanced stage of processing and needs clearance from the Delhi government.

“The DPR of Delhi-Alwar Corridor is ready. We are scrutinising the report regarding the cost. It will be presented before the Cabinet for approval. However, we are yet to get clearance from the Delhi government. It is required because the project is participation between Central and state governments,” said a senior official of the ministry.

The process will take a few months, added the official. The 164-kilometre-long corridor is to be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in three phases. It will pass through industrialised towns of Haryana and Rajasthan and aims to benefit people in Gurugram, Manesar, Sotanala, Rewari, Bawal, Shahjahanpur, Behror and Neemrana commuting between Delhi and Alwar through Gurugram.

Last week, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that approval is in the process and it has to go through all the state governments involved. The governments of Haryana and Rajasthan approved the DPR in February and June 2019. The pre-construction work, which includes shifting of utilities and widening of roads if required, is already underway in Gurugram.